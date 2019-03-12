The Broncos have agreed to sign Jackson to a three-year contract, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

A first-round selection of the Texans in 2010, Jackson will move on from the only organization he's ever known. The defensive back has positional versatility, having played both cornerback and strong safety in his career. Considering the Broncos released their previous starting strong safety (Darian Stewart) last week, Jackson may take over that spot in the starting lineup. However, this transaction also may be insurance in the event cornerback Bradley Roby moves on as an unrestricted free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories