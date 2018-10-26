Texans' Kareem Jackson: Evaluated in medical tent, returns
Jackson was shaken up after an aggressive tackle but was able to return to Thursday's win over the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jackson was assisted to the sidelines by trainers and examined in the medical tent late in the first half. He was cleared and back in the game for the second half and finished with a team-high nine tackles. Already a vital piece in the secondary, Jackson became even more so when Johnathan Joseph left Thursday's game with an ankle injury.
