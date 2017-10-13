Play

Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans need Jackson and all hands on board defensively after losing J.J. Watt (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. The loss of two important disruptive forces up front will put a strain on Houston's cornerbacks, who will be asked to hold coverage longer.

