Jackson will start at cornerback Sunday against the Titans.

With Kevin Johnson and Marcus Burley (both knee) both inactive for Sunday's game, the Texans will look to Jackson to step up. The eighth-year cornerback has played substantial defensive snaps this season, recording 20 tackles (14 solo) and a sack. Since he was a fantasy threat before being named starter, we expect serious IDP output from Jackson now that he's starting.

