Texans' Kareem Jackson: Gearing up for start
Jackson will start at cornerback Sunday against the Titans.
With Kevin Johnson and Marcus Burley (both knee) both inactive for Sunday's game, the Texans will look to Jackson to step up. The eighth-year cornerback has played substantial defensive snaps this season, recording 20 tackles (14 solo) and a sack. Since he was a fantasy threat before being named starter, we expect serious IDP output from Jackson now that he's starting.
More News
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Leading tackler Thursday•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Pick-six starts day right for Houston•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Two tackles in return to lineup•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Back for MNF•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Practices in full again Friday•
-
Texans' Kareem Jackson: Practices Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...