Jackson has improved his technique at safety as he gets more reps at the position, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Texans secondary coach Anthony Midget described Jackson as "instinctive" and "physical," qualities that will aid in his transition from defensive back to safety. "He's a guy that has played the position for us in the past when we needed to, so now he's concentrating on it and the more practice reps he gets at it, he'll just continue to get better," said the coach. Jackson recorded 73 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games (14 starts) last season. He's entering the final year of a four-year contract and could be in line for a new contract if the position move works out.