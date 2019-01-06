Texans' Kareem Jackson: Heads into offseason as UFA
Jackson recorded four tackles in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.
Jackson had his highest snap count since 2012 and recorded a career-high 87 tackles during the regular season. He was moved from cornerback to safety to start the year but played both positions due to injuries. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, one that the Texans will attempt to bring back. He'll turn 31 in April and showed there's still plenty in the tank.
