Texans' Kareem Jackson: Leads team in tackles
Jackson had a team-high eight tackles and forced two fumbles in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Jackson, who moved from cornerback to safety during the offseason, looked like he'd been playing the new position his entire career. He's always had a nose for the runner, so we should only see his tackles increase while playing safety.
