Texans' Kareem Jackson: Limited Wednesday
Jackson (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Jackson banged up his knee during a Week 16 loss to the Eagles and was predictably limited Wednesday. The day after the injury, coach Bill O'Brien was optimistic about the defensive back's chances of playing Week 17 against Jacksonville.
