Texans' Kareem Jackson: Moves to cornerback
Jackson was shifted to cornerback for Week 2 and had six tackles in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jackson had a successful debut at safety last week, but with Kevin Johnson sidelined by a concussion, they moved Jackson back to his old position. Always known for his support in defending the run, Jackson is second on the team with 14 tackles over the first two weeks.
