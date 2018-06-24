Texans' Kareem Jackson: Moving to safety
Head coach Bill O'Brien recently indicated that Jackson will exclusively move to safety in 2018, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Jackson graded out as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked cornerback in run support last season, the 30-year-old checked in as the 111th-ranked corner in pass coverage -- significantly down from his 39th-ranked finish in 2016. A move to safety could be the Texans' admission that Jackson seems to have lost a step from his younger days. At the same time, playing safety is a good development for the veteran's IDP value, especially given his proficiency as a tackler.
