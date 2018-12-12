Texans' Kareem Jackson: Nursing knee injury, limited Tuesday
Jackson was limited during Tuesday's practice with a knee injury.
Jackson's name popped up on the injury report following Tuesday's session, but the extend of the injury is remains unclear. Barring any regressions before Saturday, the nine-year veteran projects to play. Jackson's situation is somewhat fluid and deserves to be monitored, but there's a good chance Houston is taking cautious measures to ensure his availability on a short week.
