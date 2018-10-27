Texans' Kareem Jackson: Paces squad in tackles
Jackson made nine tackles -- one for a loss -- in Thursday's 42-23 win over the Dolphins.
This performance matches Jackson's season high and leaves him with 47 tackles on the year. If he keeps up this pace, Jackson will eclipse the career-high 73 tackles he notched in 2017. He'll have a matchup in Denver in Week 9.
