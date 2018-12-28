Texans' Kareem Jackson: Ready for Sunday
Jackson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Jackson has nursed knee issues throughout December but was able to return as a full practice participant Friday. The 30-year-old should serve his usual starting role at cornerback for the Texans this week.
