Texans' Kareem Jackson: Returns to full participation
Jackson (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's game against the Jets.
Jackson dealt with a minor knee injury that kept him limited in practice earlier this week, but his availability for Saturday's tilt is no longer in danger. He's slated to start at corner across from Johnathan Joseph, though Shareece Wright and Aaron Colvin could see increased roles if Jackson were to suffer a setback.
-
