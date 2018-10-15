Texans' Kareem Jackson: Seals win with pick
Jackson recorded three tackles, one for a loss, three passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Bills.
Jackson's interception, his second in as many weeks, sealed the deal with 35 seconds left and the Bills desperate for a touchdown. The 30-year-old Jackson has come up big for the Texans this season, sliding between safety and cornerback, and is on pace for a career-high in tackles. He's averaging nearly six tackles per game (35 in six games), threatening his previous best set last season when he had 73 in 16 games (4.6 per game).
