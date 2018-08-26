Jackson had an interception in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

The cornerback-turned-safety looked like he'd been playing the position his entire career. On his interception, Jackson monitored quarterback Sean Mannion as he went through his progressions, then jumped the crossing route and returned the ball to the Rams' 3-yard line. One play later, Alfred Blue found the end zone to give Houston a first-quarter lead. The position switch to safety, where responsibilities are different than at cornerback, could lead to more interceptions for Jackson who has just two over the last 30 games.

