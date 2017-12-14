Texans' Kareem Jackson: Snags first INT of season
Jackson recorded three solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Sunday against the Jaguars.
Jackson played 58 of 70 defensive snaps Sunday. The veteran corner hasn't been logging many tackles lately, with just nine in his last three games, and with a matchup against the run-happy Jags, the trend will likely continue. Jags QB Blake Bortles has only thrown one pick in his last three games, which hurts Jackson's chances of creating value in other ways.
