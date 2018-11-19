Jackson recorded nine tackles (eight solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Jackson's nine tackles tied his season high, and his sack was his first of the year. He has 60 tackles through 10 games, putting him just 13 tackles shy of his career-high. Looking ahead, Jackson and the Texans take on the Titans in Week 12.

