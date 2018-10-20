Jackson will start at cornerback Sunday against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jackson will slide from safety to cornerback with Shareece Wright ruled out Week 7 due to a groin injury. This is nothing new for Jackson, who has been a cornerback much of his career, and has toggled between safety and corner this season as injuries have hit Houston's defensive backs hard. Jackson leads Houston with two interceptions and is third with 35 tackles.