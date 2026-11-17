Boutte failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns.

Even with Marvin Harrison (hamstring) out and Jaylin Noel (toe) done for the season, Boutte was targeted one just one of C.J. Stroud's 38 pass attempts versus Cleveland. His 47 snaps on offense were fewer than both Nico Collins (57) and Xavier Hutchinson (51) but 14 more than Tank Dell, though Dell out-targeted Boutte four to one. Boutte popped off for 4-125-2 in Week 9 against the Chargers but has otherwise failed to reach 40 receiving yards in any of his eight other appearances this season.