Boutte (hip) was deemed questionable to return to Thursday's Week 11 win over Indianapolis and didn't return to the game.

The Texans didn't announce Boutte's injury until near the end of the contest when the team's offense was running out the clock. As such, it's difficult to ascertain how serious his hip injury is. The veteran wideout finished the Texans' victory with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on two targets, with his score coming on a 24-yard grab in the second quarter. Houston doesn't play again until Sunday, Nov. 29, against Baltimore, giving Boutte extra time to recover and attempt to avoid missing a contest for the first time this season.