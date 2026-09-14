Boutte caught one of two targets for 21 yards in the Texans' 36-31 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Acquired from the Patriots toward the end of training camp, Boutte is still in the process if building rapport with C.J. Stroud while learning the playbook. He played behind both Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson against Buffalo, seeing just under 46 percent of the offensive snaps. Boutte's role could grow as the season goes along, but Hutchinson has long been a favorite of the coaching staff, and second-year WR Jaylin Noel is also in the mix for increased reps.