Boutte (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Boutte has missed the first two practices of Week 12 prep while managing a hip injury that he sustained during the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts in Week 11. If he doesn't practice Friday, then Boutte should be considered on the doubtful side of playing Sunday against the Ravens. Tank Dell, Marvin Harrison and Nikko Remigio would all be in line for larger roles in the Texans' offense in the event that Boutte doesn't play against Baltimore.