Boutte is expected to remain in the No. 2 receiver role for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Colts due to Nico Collins (hamstring) being ruled inactive for the contest.

While filling the same role in the Week 2 loss to the Bengals, Boutte logged a modest five targets on 47 routes run, emerging from the contest with a 3-37-0 line. The veteran pass catcher will draw a potentially more favorable matchup Sunday as the Texans aim for their first win of the season, as the Colts have surrendered an elevated 72.7 percent catch rate and 17.9 yards per reception to wide receivers.