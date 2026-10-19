Boutte finished with two receptions for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars in London.

Though the newly acquired Marvin Harrison was limited to just 12 snaps in his Texans debut, his presence may have been enough for Boutte to see a notable role reduction in Week 6. Boutte took the field for 26 of the Texans' 63 snaps, with his 41.3 percent share representing a season-low rate and placing him fourth among Houston receivers. Harrison is likely to see his snaps pick up once he gains a full grasp of his new playbook, and Boutte could end up being a casualty from a playing-time standpoint.