Boutte is in line for a larger role with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790AM reports.

Boutte was targeted on just two of 25 routes in a Week 1 loss to Buffalo, catching one pass for 21 yards. His 60 percent route share was fourth on the team, behind Collins (86%), TE Dalton Schultz (71%) and WR Xavier Hutchinson (69%). With Collins out of the equation, Hutchinson and Boutte are the safest bets to take WR snaps, with Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne also having roles. The Texans may also lean into multi-TE formations after using 11 personnel on 58 percent of snaps in their season opener.