Boutte erupted for four catches (on five targets) for 125 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 44-22 road win against the Chargers.

Boutte entered Week 9 action with a cumulative 15-194-0 line on 23 targets through seven appearances this season, so Sunday's performance was a true outburst. It didn't hurt that Boutte and his teammates were facing the only winless team in the NFL, but QB C.J. Stroud took full advantage of the opportunity, including Boutte (twice) among his five TD tosses. Ultimately, the Texans' receiving corps has a clear No. 1 in WR Nico Collins, who is the best bet among the group to produce most weeks.