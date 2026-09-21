Boutte caught three of five targets for 37 yards during the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Both Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson were lined up for larger roles offensively after Nico Collins (hamstring) was ruled out prior to Sunday's game. Boutte and Hutchinson ended with the same number of catches and receiving yards, but it was tight end Dalton Schultz who led all Texans pass catchers with a 12-140-0 receiving line on 14 targets. Collins is expected to miss the Texans' Week 3 tilt against the Colts, so Boutte should have at least one more week serving in an elevated role, though he doesn't appear to be in line for the kind of production bump that Schultz had in Week 2.