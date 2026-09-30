Boutte hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards during the Texans' 19-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

For a second consecutive week, Boutte operated in an elevated role on offense due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring). Boutte's 37 offensive snaps actually led all Texans wide receivers, but he didn't see a target from C.J. Stroud until late in the fourth quarter, when the duo connected on back-to-back passes of 15 and six yards. Those two catches set the Texans up in the red zone and led to a Woody Marks one-yard rushing touchdown at the 1:50 mark. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed optimism that Collins would be back for Week 4 against the Cowboys. Collins' practice participation in the coming days will shed light on what Boutte's workload may look like against Dallas this Sunday.