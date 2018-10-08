Texans' Kayvon Webster: Considered week-to-week
Webster suffered a strained quad in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and is being considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's been a tough go for Webster, who was making his season debut in Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after recovering from an Achilles injury. Expect another update on Webster to come when the Texans release their initial injury report for this week.
