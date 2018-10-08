Texans' Kayvon Webster: Done for day
Webster (quad) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Webster, making his Texans debut, went down in the first half after logging one tackle. The severity of his quadriceps injury remains unclear, and it's too soon to speculate whether he'll be available for the Texans' Week 6 matchup with the Bills.
