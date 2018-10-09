Texans' Kayvon Webster: Lands on IR
Webster (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Webster suffered the quad injury in Sunday night's win over the Cowboys, and after originally being considered week-to-week, the cornerback's season is now likely over. The Texans' promoted Michael Tyson off their practice squad Tuesday to shore up their depth at the position.
