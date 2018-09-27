Webster (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Webster continues to progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles sustained in Week 14 of the 2017 season. His limited participations in practice are a good sign, but the 27-year-old still does not appear to be nearing a full return to the field. Johnson Bademosi will continue to serve as Houston's backup left cornerback as long as Webster remains sidelined.

