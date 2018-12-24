Texans' Kayvon Webster: Moves to injured reserve
Webster (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Webster returned from injured reserve last week and was cleared from his quadriceps injury for Sunday's game against the Eagles, only to sustain the thigh injury after eight defensive snaps. That's a microcosm of the 27-year-old's season, as his return Week 5 from an Achilles injury lasted only two snaps before the quad issue put him on injured reserve. Webster will look towards 2019 for a rebound season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...