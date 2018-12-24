Webster (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Webster returned from injured reserve last week and was cleared from his quadriceps injury for Sunday's game against the Eagles, only to sustain the thigh injury after eight defensive snaps. That's a microcosm of the 27-year-old's season, as his return Week 5 from an Achilles injury lasted only two snaps before the quad issue put him on injured reserve. Webster will look towards 2019 for a rebound season.

