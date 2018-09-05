Texans' Kayvon Webster: Not participating Wednesday
Webster (Achilles) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Webster missed the final three games of the 2017 season on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles and then spent the majority of the offseason in recovery. While it isn't clear how much longer he's expected to be sidelined, the Texans likely wouldn't have handed him a contract if Webster isn't expected to play anytime soon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...