Webster (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Webster appears to be progressing in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles sustained in Week 14 of last season, but it remains to be seen whether the depth cornerback will be ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts. It wouldn't be surprising for Houston to take a cautious approach to Webster's recovery, in which case Johnson Bademosi would once again serve as the team's backup left cornerback.

