Texans' Kayvon Webster: Returns from injured reserve
Webster (quadriceps) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Webster resumed practicing Dec. 12 and returns to the Texans after going on injured reserve in early October. The 27-year-old has played in only one game this year as he spent the early season recovering from an Achilles injury. Webster seems likely to serve as a nickel or dime cornerback -- assuming he's fully ready to play Sunday at Philadelphia -- but his exact role remains unclear given his lack of game action since signing with Houston in August.
