Webster (quadriceps) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Webster resumed practicing Dec. 12 and returns to the Texans after going on injured reserve in early October. The 27-year-old has played in only one game this year as he spent the early season recovering from an Achilles injury. Webster seems likely to serve as a nickel or dime cornerback -- assuming he's fully ready to play Sunday at Philadelphia -- but his exact role remains unclear given his lack of game action since signing with Houston in August.

