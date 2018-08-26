Texans' Kayvon Webster: Scooped up by Houston
Webster signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Texans on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Webster, who started 11 games at cornerback for the Rams last season, provides solid depth for a Texans team that is currently without the services of Kevin Johnson (concussion) and Aaron Colvin (undisclosed). While it isn't entirely clear where Webster stands in his recovery from the Achilles injury that planted him on injured reserve last December, Patrick Starr of Sports Talk 790 relayed that Webster went through a workout with Houston coaches before signing Sunday, so it seems as if the defensive back is back to full strength.
