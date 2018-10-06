Webster (Achilles) is set to debut for the Texans on Sunday against the Cowboys in Week 5, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's secondary is desperate for reinforcements, and Webster is ready after participating fully in practices this week. The Texans have lost starting cornerbacks Aaron Colvin (ankle, out six weeks) and Kevin Johnson (concussion, IR), so Webster is in for a heavy workload. "Yeah, it's great," Webster said. "Eight months since being on the field, it feels great to be back. I'm taking it one day at a time. I feel good. I've been building strength in my Achilles." He started 11 games for the Rams last season before getting hurt and recorded 38 tackles with an interception.