Webster (Achilles) didn't practice Friday and is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

It appears Webster isn't fully healed from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Week 14 of last season. The fact that he didn't practice all week signals that recovery may not be that close either. The 27-year-old made 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception in 11 games for the Rams last year. He may be stuck in a special teams role in Houston once he's healthy.