Webster (Achilles) will not suit up against the Titans on Sunday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Though Webster is not yet ready for on-field action, coach Bill O'Brien said the cornerback is "heading in the right direction," and "will be part of that rotation" once healthy. The 27-year-old has not yet practiced during the 2018 regular season, so Webster is likely still multiple weeks away from a full recovery.