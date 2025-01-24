The Texans signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Friday.
Jackson spent time on the Giants' practice squad during the 2024 season, but he hasn't suited up for a game since 2023, when he logged two appearances with the Titans. The kick-return specialist will now get a chance to continue his development, as well as compete for a depth role, with Houston.
More News
-
Kearis Jackson: Finds new opportunity•
-
Kearis Jackson: Doesn't make Titans' 53-man roster•
-
Titans' Kearis Jackson: Questionable for preseason finale•
-
Titans' Kearis Jackson: Hurts knee in exhibition game•
-
Titans' Kearis Jackson: Participating at OTAs•
-
Titans' Kearis Jackson: Headed to injured reserve•