Crossen (undisclosed) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Crossen exited Week 7's loss to the Colts due to an undisclosed injury, and he's already resumed operating without limitations. The second-year pro is on track for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.

