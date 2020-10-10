site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Keion Crossen: Lands on injury report
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
Crossen (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.
Crossen was a full participant at practice all week until logging a limited workload Friday. As a result, he has been given a questionable designation. His final status will depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff.
