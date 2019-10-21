Crossen was forced to leave Sunday's game in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crossen was one of three defensive backs to exit the lineup -- Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and Phillip Gaines (ankle) were the others -- leaving the Texans with two healthy corners at the end of the game. Crossen was replaced on the field by rookie Xavier Crawford.

