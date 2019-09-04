The Patriots traded Crossen to the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crossen was a seventh-round pick for the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft, so New England gets a slight return on investment for a special-teams player. Expect Crossen to fill a similar role with the Texans

