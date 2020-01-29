Crossen appeared in all 16 of the Texans' regular-season games in 2019, recording 13 tackles with one pass breakup.

Crossen was acquired from the Patriots prior to Week 1 and served mostly in a special-teams role for Houston. The Texans' beleaguered secondary is expected to get a makeover before the start of 2020, so there could be an opportunity for Crossen, who is one of a few cornerbacks under contract for next season.