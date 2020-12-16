Crossen recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Crossen slotted in as a starter Sunday with Phillip Gaines (knee/shoulder) ruled out of the contest. The 24-year-old played well in first start, as he was second on the team in tackles. Look for Crossen to continue to see a high snap count should Gaines continue to miss time.