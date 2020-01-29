Texans' Keion Crossen: Under contract for 2020
Crossen appeared in all 16 games in 2019, recording 13 tackles with one pass defensed.
Crossen was acquired by the Texans from the Patriots prior to Week 1 and served mostly in a special-teams role. Houston's beleaguered secondary is expected to get a makeover before the start of 2020, so there could be an opportunity for Crossen, who is one of a few cornerbacks under contract for next season.
