Texans' Keke Coutee: Active Week 5
Coutee (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
Coutee burst onto the scene in his NFL debut Week 4, logging 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 109 yards in the Texans' 37-34 overtime win over the Colts. The continued presence of wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller (hamstring) will make duplicating those numbers in the coming weeks quite a challenge for Coutee, more so Sunday night, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network having previously indicated that if the young slot man did play Week 5, he'd have to play in pain.
